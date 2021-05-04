Google aims to bolster VMware cloud migration tools

Google's CloudSimple provides a pathway in an organization's migration journey to the cloud, but Google must deliver additional cloud services and expand its current offerings if it wants to gain ground against AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Google announced its purchase of CloudSimple on Nov. 18, 2019. CloudSimple, founded three years prior, builds tools to help organizations move existing workloads, such as VMware applications, databases and systems, from on-premises data centers to the public cloud. CloudSimple creates a full VMware stack from on-premises data center server applications located in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

"Google focused more on building up their partner network and emphasizing services; steps that could help them gain more traction in the enterprise," said Torsten Volk, managing research director at Enterprise Management Associates.

CloudSimple offers a clean break from legacy systems CloudSimple gears its products toward organizations ready to cleanly break from their legacy systems and move to the cloud. Google gained a way to compete against AWS and Azure with the purchase of CloudSimple. The CloudSimple approach to take business workloads to the cloud has limitations. Organizations invest substantial time, money and resources to develop the tools and expertise required to run VMware workloads. In many cases, legacy infrastructure is critical to their operations. Organizations may look for products that enable them to gradually migrate and run workloads in hybrid configurations; CloudSimple wasn't designed for this purpose. Organizations are cautious to make major system changes. "A clean break from their on-premises-based systems to cloud-native solutions is too jarring for many large organizations," Volk said. As a result, there's limited interest in CloudSimple since Google's acquisition. Other cloud products are simply receiving more attention.