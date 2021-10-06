Simplify VM right-sizing with VMware VMDSC Fling

Right-sizing VMs isn't an easy task; the process requires coordination with application owners to shut down VMs, which can cause workload delays and system outages. The VMware VM Desired State Configuration Fling automates the desired state configurations of VMs with an API to properly right-size VMs, which can mitigate application performance issues and resource contention.

In his VMworld 2021 session called "Automated Rightsizing of VMs with VM Desired State Configuration," speaker Steve Tilkens, customer experience architect at VMware, shared an in-depth demo of VMware's VM Desired State Configuration (VMDSC) Fling and its ability to improve and simplify VM right-sizing processes.

VMDSC Fling seeks to eliminate common VM right-sizing challenges Incorrectly sized VMs can lead to a host of issues, such as application performance issues, system outages and unnecessary resource consumption. You must first shut down a VM to right-size it. This can lead to limited remote access, long startup times and workload disruption. "Right-sizing VMs is a crucial step in running efficient infrastructure. From my experience in all verticals and customer types, two factors exist when running right-sizing initiatives in real-life: organizational -- my application requires this amount of memory and we never touch a running system -- and technical burdens, [such as] 'how do I size [my application] properly and when can we execute that change technically?'" said Fabian Lenz, partner and virtualization and cloud expert at Comdivision consulting GmbH. VMDSC Fling's goal is to automate and implement changes made to the VM CPU or memory desired state configuration through an API upon the VM's reboot. This eliminates the need to schedule VM downtime with application owners and prevents unplanned system outages. "What we wanted to do was create a mechanism within ESXi or vCenter for VM administrators to configure the desired state of virtual machines. And the key point is that configuration will not take effect until the VM is rebooted," Tilkens said in the session. If you modify a VM's CPU or memory configuration to right-size the VM, the VMDSC Fling ensures those modifications aren't implemented until a planned VM reboot occurs, such as a security patch or Windows update.

VMDSC Fling requirements The goal of the VMDSC Fling is to automate and implement changes made to the VM CPU or memory desired state configuration through an API upon rebooting the VM. Before you install and deploy VMDSC Fling, you must have at least vCenter 7.x or above as well as a vSphere Service Account with the following enabled permissions: Read

View

Interect.PowerOff

Interact.PowerOn

Interact.Reset

Config.CPUCount

Config.Memory

Config.AdvancedConfig

Config.Settings

ValidateSession VMDSC Fling uses an API to deliver VM right-sizing configurations within vRealize Operations to vCenter. "We wanted to provide [VMDSC] through an API, that way you could tie it in with other automation systems and management systems like the vRealize Suite, for instance. Things get a lot more powerful when you can automate," Tilkens said in the session. VMware delivers VMDSC as an OVA appliance, which is a VM that you can import into your VMware infrastructure. Once you install the VMDSC OVA, you can then direct VMDSC to vCenter and assign any appropriate credentials.