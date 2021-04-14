Dell officially spins off 81% equity ownership of VMware

This story was updated on April 15, 2021:

VMware is officially an independent company once again.

Dell and the VMware Special Committee of independent directors have agreed to terms that include significant simplification to the corporate ownership structure, plus an $11.5 billion to $12 billion special cash dividend immediately prior to the spinoff, subject to closing conditions.

Dell stockholders will receive a proportional distribution of VMware shares held by Dell Technologies, and CEO Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners will own direct interests in VMware. The two companies have also finalized a commercial agreement.

Dell gained ownership of VMware through its acquisition of EMC in 2015.

News of VMware spinoff plans first came to light in July 2020. In October, Dell said his company intended to keep control of VMware even if it spun off some of its stock, and added that selling shares would not affect products or technologies. At that time, leaders from both companies said they would continue co-development and maintain ties, which appears to be the case.

In February, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger stepped down after eight years in the role to take over as CEO of Intel. Zane Rowe, executive vice president and chief financial officer of VMware, is serving as Interim CEO.