VMware's surprise CEO pick brings cloud tech chops

VMware has named a veteran company executive as its new CEO amid plans for the virtualization giant's spinoff from Dell.

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram will take the top job June 1, VMware said. He now serves as EVP and chief operating officer of products and cloud services. He joined the company in 2003.

"I am thrilled to have Raghu step into the role of CEO at VMware. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity and conviction, playing an instrumental role in the success of VMware," VMware board chairman Michael Dell said in a statement.

Raghuram succeeds interim CEO Zane Rowe, who remains VMware's CFO. But he is also tasked with carrying on the legacy of longtime VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger, who was named CEO of Intel in January.

VMware will be an independent company by the end of this year, following Dell's move to spin off its 81% equity stake in the vendor, although the companies will continue working closely together.

Raghuram's appointment as CEO resulted in an executive shakeup, with Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer of customer operations, leaving VMware after seven years. VMware described Poonen's departure as "a personal decision." Poonen had reportedly sought the CEO job.

"It was even money between Raghu and Sanjay Poonen as to who would get the job," said Gary Chen, an analyst at IDC. "They did an extensive search outside the company, but [Raghuram] has been there a long time and knows where the company has been and where it is now."