VMware [email protected] Fling uses distributed computing to join and share CPU cycles from anyone who installs the software. The aim is to improve collaboration on disease research. To deploy the Fling appliance, admins must meet specific requirements, such as obtaining login credentials, an IP address, a gateway and an OS root password.

Distributed computing is critical to improve knowledge of global issues, including how to cure diseases such as COVID-19, cancer and Parkinson's. VMware released its Fling appliance for the [email protected] ([email protected]) initiative on March 19, 2020.

VMware's contributions to [email protected] are vital because COVID-19 research requires significant CPU power to resolve issues and find new medications. [email protected] Fling automatically uploads and executes code using the computer's free resources. For example, you can install the software on your home computer and run it during off hours, such as the weekend. Users can start and stop the software at any time.

How to deploy VMware [email protected] Fling in vCenter You must have at least vCenter Server 6 to install the Fling appliance. You can download an Open Virtualization Appliance (OVA) file directly from VMware's Fling website. Author's note: To run this software on individual ESXi hosts not attached to vCenter Server, follow VMware's deployment instructions. Connect to vCenter Server via a web browser and download the OVA file. The OVA file contains both OVA and Open Virtualization Format (OVF) extensions. From there, select the host or cluster to host the [email protected] Fling OVA. Navigate to Datacenter and select Deploy OVF Template under the Actions tab in the vSphere Client. Deploy [email protected] OVF template in vSphere Client An assistant guides you through the configuration process after deployment. First, select an OVF template from a remote URL or a local file system. Click Upload Files and select the OVA file downloaded prior to configuration. Click Local file, select the OVA file in the local file system and click Upload Next, choose the location and name for the VM appliance. Select a location and name for the VM appliance Then, follow the assistant and continue to enter the deployment requirements, such as an IP address, a gateway, a DNS, an OS root password and a GPU. After, power off the VM appliance, right-click on the VM and select Edit Settings to adjust the desired CPU number to dedicate to the appliance. From there, you can start the VM and open the [email protected] console. Ensure the [email protected] Fling can access the internet. To run the Fling behind a proxy or firewall, fill in any details for the proxy IP address, as well as an [email protected] login and passkey combination.