How to use GitHub vRA integration to keep track of blueprints

IT administrators often have multiple deployments of vRealize Automation in a single system. Admins can use GitHub vRealize Automation integration to maintain a centralized repository of their blueprints, maintain blueprint backups and track each vRealize Automation deployment.

VMware vRealize Automation (vRA) enables admins to deploy VMs and applications from a self-service catalog. At the heart of vRealize Automation is Cloud Assembly. Admins can create blueprints in Cloud Assembly that define how the system provisions VMs.

Admins who develop and manage these blueprints might find it difficult to maintain version control, because vRA only enables the system to have a local copy of a blueprint. They can turn to version control systems, such as GitHub. To complete a GitHub vRA integration, admins must set up an account with GitHub.

Get to know vRA blueprint versioning with GitHub VMware defines vRA blueprints in YAML-formatted code. Admins can edit the code easily in Cloud Assembly. Below is an example blueprint that provisions multiple VMs and networks, as well as how the blueprint ties them together at deployment time. VMware vRealize Automation Cloud Assembly provisioning blueprint. There is a versioning system available in vRA for blueprints, as well as ABX scripts and Orchestrator workflows. But a single instance of vRA only enables admins to maintain an instance of a blueprint. Admins can't use a vRA blueprint for a production environment in a test/dev environment, for example. Version control systems such as GitHub, GitLab and Atlassian Bitbucket make it easier for admins to store and share web-based blueprints and keep track of their code. Versioning systems are essentially filestores, which are remote locations where admins store backup and configuration files. Admins create code in a file, store it in the version control system and then maintain specific versions of that code, as well as keep track of any changes made to it. Web-based filestores such as GitHub enable admins to change code and release it for their team and/or others to use. Admins can document changes inside the system for later access. But there are a few things admins should consider when choosing a versioning system. For example, vRA 8.2 doesn't support GitHub Enterprise; although vRA does support the GitHub Free edition. Still, GitHub Free doesn't run on premises. GitLab is an alternative to GitHub. Some admins are unable to store data outside of their data centers. These admins could opt for the local instance of GitLab Free, which supports vRA integration and can run on premises.