VMware Workstation 16 Pro requirements and installation

You're probably familiar with VMware Workstation; for some, it's been their personal hypervisor since its conception in 1999. Still, you might find the product intimidating after purchase, so make sure to fully understand VMware Workstation 16 Pro hardware and OS requirements, costs and the installation process.

Hypervisors are essential in the data center because they enable VMs to run multiple OSes on consolidated hardware instead of having to buy dozens of servers. Hypervisors combine workloads on a fraction of the required hardware.

But hypervisor technology isn't always readily available for your personal workloads, such as home labs, as it is in corporate data centers. In this case, Workstation 16 Pro offers an alternative hypervisor service on a Windows or Linux computer.

Workstation 16 Pro benefits and use cases With a workstation, you can run multiple VMs on your PC or laptop. These VMs can run many OSes, including vSphere. Running these OSes in VMs at the same time opens up several opportunities. When software only supports Linux but your computer runs Windows, then a VM can run the Linux-based application on your Windows computer. VMs are a better alternative to solving the problem with a dual boot configuration, which enables OSes to run on the same hardware -- but not simultaneously. Other use cases for Workstation 16 Pro are to build test and demo environments with one or more OSes on a single physical VM. Workstation is also helpful if you require several VMs to build and test code because not more than one computer is needed.

Workstation 16 Pro installation requirements Workstation 16 Pro can run on Intel- and Advanced Micro Devices-based PCs and laptops that contain processors launched as far back as 2011. Still, some processors aren't supported. You can find examples of supported and unsupported processors at VMware's documentation page. Workstation CPU and RAM requirements depend on the number of VMs you plan to run and their size, though RAM is the most important resource to size properly. You can run a small Windows or Linux VM within a VM that contains 2 CPU cores and 4 GB of RAM in Workstation. But it's also possible to run a vSphere VM with 8 GB of RAM and 4 CPUs on a physical host with 4 cores and 16 GB of RAM. The more VMs and the larger their size, the more resources are needed to run those VMs.

Pricing and upgrading information Prior to a Workstation 16 Pro installation, you should know that VMware offers a similar product for macOS known as Fusion -- currently available in version 12. For Windows, Linux and macOS, VMware also offers VMware Workstation Player. VMware Workstation Player is a lighter version of Workstation with limited capabilities to run many VMs, such as virtual network configuration. You can use both Workstation 16 and Fusion 12 licenses interchangeably. When you install Workstation on Windows or Fusion on macOS, you must enter a license key -- without it, both programs work as an evaluation edition for 30 days. If you purchase either product, the same key works for either Workstation or Fusion. This means a Workstation license can unlock a Fusion installation and vice versa. These licenses also allow for usage on three personal devices. VMware Workstation Player remains available free of charge for personal use, though there is a commercial version available at $149 for new licenses and $79 for upgrades. The full Workstation and Fusion products come at a price of $199 for new purchases and $99 for upgrades from a previous version.