VMware HCX 4.0 enhances VM migration, network capabilities

VMware HCX interconnects different infrastructures, such as on premises and the cloud, and migrates workloads with a conversion data mover outside of working hours -- even if the workloads reside in non-vSphere environments. HCX 4.0 implements enhancements to these migration capabilities, including real-time prediction, improved migration event details and interconnect enhancements.

VMware HCX provides a flexible way to connect and migrate on-premises VMs to the cloud. HCX migrates VMs to and from HCX-enabled vSphere infrastructure. It offers migration capabilities for VMware's ESXi, as well as competitors OpenStack, KVM and Microsoft Hyper-V. HCX can also provide business continuity and protection because it copies workloads to different clouds and retains the VMs as a standby system.

What is VMware HCX? VMware HCX is a migration and conversion tool used to interconnect cloud environments or connect on-premises data centers to the cloud. It works for VM migrations or VM to cloud instance conversions. You can use HCX for two different types of migrations: cloud-to-cloud or vSphere-to-cloud. A cloud-to-cloud migration requires the HCX Cloud Manager at both the source and destination sites. A vSphere-to-cloud -- private or public -- migration requires the HCX Connector at the on-premises or legacy site and the HCX Cloud Manager at the destination cloud site. Migrations are usually lengthy. But with the HCX improvements in version 4.0, the admin receives detailed output about the state of current migrations. Previous HCX releases didn't provide as much detail into the migration process, such as conversion phase progress, as 4.0 does. VMware HCX 4.0 supports cold migrations, bulk migrations, HCX vMotion, replication-assisted vMotion, cloud-to-cloud migrations and OS-assisted migrations: Cold migrations are offline VM migrations that require downtime.

Bulk migrations move large numbers of VMs between HCX data centers, which requires a reboot and offers low downtime.

HCX vMotion offers zero downtime VM live migrations with vMotion

Replication-assisted vMotion is a bulk live migration that combines both HCX vMotion and bulk migration capabilities to offer zero downtime. This feature is only available in the HCX Enterprise license.

Cloud-to-cloud migrations are direct migrations between VMware Cloud SDDCs that move workloads from region-to-region or between cloud providers.

OS-assisted migrations are bulk migration of KVM and Hyper-V workloads to vSphere. This is another feature only available in the HCX Enterprise license.

A look at VMware HCX components HCX is a management plane that has a virtual management component at the source and destination sites. There are several appliances within HCX, though the most used are the HCX Manager and HCX Connector -- you must install each appliance on a different site. The HCX Manager is responsible for on-premises vCenter integration and the HCX plugin installation into the vSphere Web Client. After you pair HCX Manager with a remote site, you can then deploy other HCX components. Essentially, the HCX Manager provides a framework for deploying HCX service to VMs across both the source and destination sites. The HCX Connector connects with the vCenter Server that contains the VMs you plan to migrate. HCX deploys the HCX Connector as the source, which enables you to connect to the remote data center.