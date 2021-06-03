VMware Horizon 2006 depreciates vSAN, enhances Instant Clone

Updates to VMware Horizon in version 2006 include Instant Clone availability, a full-featured HTML 5 client and increased Storage Accelerator cache size. But organizations might lament the removal of both vSAN Advanced for Desktop and vRealize Operations for Horizon.

VMware changes its version numbering strategy with this version of Horizon. The previous version of Horizon is version 7, but the new version is 2006. This is a combination of the year (2020) and the month (June) when VMware released the product. In several documents and blogs, some VMware technicians refer to version 2006 as version 8.

The most important update is that Instant Clone is now available in all licensed editions of Horizon 7.12 and 2006, not just the Horizon Enterprise Edition license. This is an important move forward in the adoption of the Instant Clone technology. Instant Clone speeds up provisioning processes, which can improve resource usage.

Customers should switch over and use Instant Clone as soon as possible; VMware depreciated Linked Clones in version 2006, so they won't be available in version 2106. Figure 1 shows the Linked Clones depreciation message that admins see in the Horizon administrative console when they create a new desktop pool.

Figure 1: The Linked Clones depreciation message VMware customers see in the administrative console

Most deployments don't require unique security identifiers (SIDs) for each desktop, so admins can use QuickPrep to create Linked Clones or ClonePrep for Instant Clone. Some organizations use Sysprep because they must create SIDs for their Linked Clones. These organizations can't easily switch to Instant Clone because then they can't use ClonePrep to generate new SIDs. Linked Clones removal in the next version of Horizon will solve this problem.

Discontinued features: Persistent Disks, vSAN VMware drops Persistent Disks in upcoming Horizon 2006 versions. Customers can switch to App Volumes Writable Volumes if they must use a similar functionality, but organizations should consider Dynamic Environment Manager for persistent desktops. Previous versions of Horizon under the Advanced and Enterprise licenses contained a version of vSAN Advanced for Desktop. VMware also removes vRealize Operations for Horizon from all Horizon 2006 versions. Organizations with active support and subscription services can retain existing license entitlements in Horizon 2006, with an option to renew specific contracts. If organizations don't have an existing license entitlement, admins must purchase vSAN Advanced for Desktop and vRealize Operations licenses in Horizon 2006. The Security Server is no longer available with version 2006, but customers should have already switched to the Unified Access Gateway, which acts as a proxy host for connections within a trusted network. Persona Management also isn't available in version 2006. Persona Management became obsolete with the adoption of Dynamic Environment Manager. Some admins used the JMP Server (or JuMP-server) to assign desktops, applications and user environment settings in a single interface, but VMware removes this option in Horizon 2006. Horizon 2006 uses Integrated Printing rather than Virtual Printing, which VMware dropped in Horizon 7.8. Integrated Printing sends print requests from a remote desktop to a local or network printer previously on admins' laptops. VMware documentation shows how to configure Integrated Printing to enable printer redirection, persistent print settings and location-based printing. Admins will find VMware no longer supports Virtual Printing when they switch to Horizon 2006. Figure 2 shows that the printer on the local system appears in the virtual desktop similar to Virtual Printing, but Horizon 2006 uses the VMware Universal EMF driver instead of the Cortado ThinPrint driver. Figure 2: An example of Horizon 8 Integrated Printing Integrated Printing also comes with more capabilities than Virtual Printing. It offers multiple ports, the Native Printer Driver (NPD), NPD Finishing and HTML5 client printing.