VMware SDN enhances network service allocation automation

VMware's Modern Network framework, built on its NSX software-defined networking product, offers next-generation security and improves network service allocation automation. The framework advances VMware's network portfolio, just as the market nears another transition.

Historically, enterprise network devices came as turnkey hardware and software bundles. But this approach creates vendor lock-in and onerous maintenance work.

"Companies recognized that their network architectures need to be faster, offer more elastically, and scale up and out. Consequently, traditional data center, campus and branch networks are evolving away from static to dynamic designs" said Brad Casemore, research vice president of data center networks at IDC.

Software-defined networking (SDN) products offer these dynamic capabilities. VMware's Modern Network framework uses NSX technology to automate and speed up network service allocation in cloud-based data centers. But to stay ahead of competitors, VMware must incorporate emerging technologies into its SDN offerings, such as container management.

Inside VMware's networking portfolio Networks are often large and complex and, in some cases, generate millions of alerts for management. IT organizations must have tools to manage network connections. VMware vRealize Network Insight, Edge Network Intelligence and the Virtual Cloud Network include analytics that show network uptime and help to troubleshoot issues. VRealize Network Insight tracks the life of a packet from source to destination at the physical and virtual level. Edge Network Intelligence analyzes network health and application delivery. The Virtual Cloud Network is VMware's range of SDN products in its portfolio, including NSX and SD-WAN. Firewall technology is another area of VMware's network strategy. Physical network designs place firewalls at the network entryway and closely connects them to the network layer. VMware disperses mini firewalls throughout the network and attaches them to applications.

The Modern Network framework VMware's Modern Network framework for cloud-based data centers offers organizations automation features designed to speed up network service allocation. The framework consists of Modern App Connectivity Services, Multi-Cloud Network Virtualization and Physical Network Infrastructure: Modern App Connectivity Services enable developers to connect application microservices. This feature self-service tools for users to allocate network resources without IT department help.

Multi-Cloud Network Virtualization provides networking functions, such as security and load balancing.

The Physical Network Infrastructure controls any hardware that supports network capacity. VMware built the Modern Network framework architecture on its NSX product, which delivers a Layer 2 to Layer 7 virtual networking stack. This stack includes a firewall, switching, routing, security analytics, advanced load balancing and container networking.